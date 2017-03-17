Bemidji School Bus Filled With Children Involved In Crash
A Bemidji School bus filled with children crashed into a power line pole near the Sanford Center.
Three vehicles, including the bus, were involved in the incident at County Road 12 and Pershing Avenue SW around
8 AM. According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, icy roads appear to be a factor in the crash.
A Lakeland PBS employee saw the scene shortly after the incident occurred. Jason Raveling witnessed a truck that was missing a tire being towed away with additional damage on its side.
A second bus that was not involved in the incident was also on the scene.
According to the Police Department, no one was injured during the crash.
This is a developing news story. Stay with Lakeland News as we continue to update this story.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More
Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More