Bemidji School Bus Filled With Children Involved In Crash

A Bemidji School bus filled with children crashed into a power line pole near the Sanford Center.

Three vehicles, including the bus, were involved in the incident at County Road 12 and Pershing Avenue SW around

8 AM. According to Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, icy roads appear to be a factor in the crash.

A Lakeland PBS employee saw the scene shortly after the incident occurred. Jason Raveling witnessed a truck that was missing a tire being towed away with additional damage on its side.

A second bus that was not involved in the incident was also on the scene.

According to the Police Department, no one was injured during the crash.

This is a developing news story. Stay with Lakeland News as we continue to update this story.