Bemidji Residents Under Brief Shelter-In-Place After Possible Robbery
Bemidji Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in an alleged residential area robbery. Due to his age, Lakeland News is not identifying the suspect.
Bemidji Police issued a shelter-in place Wednesday afternoon as they searched for the teen. Law enforcement officials initially believed there was an armed individual involved inside a house on the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
Police officials conducted a search at the home. The homeowner denied involvement in the crime and the suspect was not located.
Law enforcement say this was an isolated incident and the suspect was an associate of the victim. Another individual was involved but police have not been able to identify the suspect.
No one was injured during the incident.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More
What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More
We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More
Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More