Bemidji Residents Under Brief Shelter-In-Place After Possible Robbery

Mal Meyer
Mar. 2 2017
Area of the incident. Courtesy Google Maps.

Bemidji Police have identified a 17-year-old suspect in an alleged residential area robbery. Due to his age, Lakeland News is not identifying the suspect.
Bemidji Police issued a shelter-in place Wednesday afternoon as they searched for the teen. Law enforcement officials initially believed there was an armed individual involved inside a house on the 1400 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.
Police officials conducted a search at the home. The homeowner denied involvement in the crime and the suspect was not located.

Law enforcement say this was an isolated incident and the suspect was an associate of the victim. Another individual was involved but police have not been able to identify the suspect.

No one was injured during the incident.

 

Mal Meyer
