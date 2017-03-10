DONATE

Crosby Mayor Arrested

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Tilander

The Bemidji Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary left the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue in Bemidji on Wednesday, February 22 around 8:30 a.m. Gary is described as 6’01”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie, red ball cap and light grey sweatpants. Gary was wearing black hightop Nike shoes.

Detectives have received information regarding confirmed sightings of Gary along Hwy 71 between Turtle River and the City of Blackduck. All of the sightings occurred on February 22nd, the day Gary left Bemidji on foot. No confirmed sightings have been reported since February 22nd. Law enforcement has searched this area of Hwy 71 by air, vehicle, snowmobile and foot without locating Gary. During these searches many outbuildings, abandoned vehicles and deer stands can be seen on private property.

Residents between Tenstrike and Blackduck are requested to check all campers, outbuildings, abandoned vehicles or other structures on their property in case Gary entered one of these structures or vehicles to get out of the cold. If anything is located that may assist law enforcement locate Gary Tilander please call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or dial 911.

