Bemidji Police Looking For Area Volunteers
The Bemidji Police Department is looking for some area VIPS. Volunteers In Police Services help with a variety of official duties of a non-hazardous nature, according to a position posting.
Duties for the position include house watches, retrieval of found property, park patrols, security checks, parking enforcement, public housing patrols, assisting Police Officers with vehicle tows, crime scene security, response to disasters and security at major events. According to a press release, the reserve officers are non-licensed and have no arrest powers.
The Bemidji Police Reserves program “provide[s] training and experience to adults interested in a law enforcement career and to allow citizens to assist the Bemidji Police Department with its day to day operations in a volunteer capacity,” according to the posting.
At least 18 years of age and of good moral character
U.S Citizen-No felony convictions including a pardon or crime expunged
No theft convictions of any level
No assault convictions of any level
Must possess a valid driver’s license
Must complete the application
Undergo a thorough background check and interview process
Successful applicants appointed to the position of a Bemidji Police Reserve Officer will have to meet additional requirements.
Applications are available here or can be picked up at Bemidji City Hall.
Applications must be received by 4:00 p.m. on Monday January 30, 2017. All applications must be submitted to Officer Carrigan at the Law Enforcement Center, 613 Minnesota Ave NW, Bemidji, MN.
The City of Bemidji is an Affirmative Action/Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.
