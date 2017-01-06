DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Police Department Awarded Grant

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 6 2017
Leave a Comment

The Bemidji Police Department received a $47,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Justice Programs to address sex trafficking and the solicitation of minors for sex, according to Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin.

Last year the Bemidji Police Department investigated numerous cases involving solicitation for minors for sex and sex trafficking. These efforts by law enforcement have identified 21 offenders.

Nine of these offenders have been formally charged with crimes relating to solicitation of prostitution, sex trafficking or electronic communication with a minor for sexual conduct.

The remaining cases remain under investigation at this time.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Holiday Heroes & Helpers Take Kids Christmas Shopping

Posted on Dec. 7 2016 by

Woman Pleads Not Guilty To Allegedly Using Car To Ram Vehicle

Posted on Dec. 6 2016 by

Bemidji TRIAD Host A Coffee and Cookies Opportunity With Law Enforcement

Posted on Dec. 6 2016 by

UPDATED: Bemidji Police Seek Public’s Help

Posted on Dec. 1 2016 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Brainerd Volleyball Will Have New Coach In 2017

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Recently Added

Brainerd Volleyball Will Have New Coach In 2017

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Bemidji Takes Victories At Wrestling Triangular

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

Red Lake Boys Basketball Wins Over W-H-A

Posted on Jan. 6 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.