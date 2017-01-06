Bemidji Police Department Awarded Grant

The Bemidji Police Department received a $47,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, Office of Justice Programs to address sex trafficking and the solicitation of minors for sex, according to Bemidji Chief of Police Mike Mastin.

Last year the Bemidji Police Department investigated numerous cases involving solicitation for minors for sex and sex trafficking. These efforts by law enforcement have identified 21 offenders.

Nine of these offenders have been formally charged with crimes relating to solicitation of prostitution, sex trafficking or electronic communication with a minor for sexual conduct.

The remaining cases remain under investigation at this time.