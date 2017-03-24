DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Appears In Court

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 24 2017
Leave a Comment

On Jan. 2017 the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation and requested all IP addresses and account information associated with Brett Larson’s Facebook account, according to the complaint. The investigation proved that the IP address belonged to Brandon Mark Bjerknes, an assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School.

Authorities sought a search warrant in March 2017 and Bjerknes admitted he created a Facebook account with the profile name Brett Larson. Bjerknes also said he accessed the account from several electronic devices, including his cellphone.

Authorities discovered conversations Bjerknes had on Snapchat with two separate juvenile victims. The conversations with both victims were relating to or describing sexual conduct.

Court documents say Bjerknes knew the victims were under 15 years old. Bjerknes also said the communication took place between Jan. 2017 and March 2017. Investigators with the Beltrami Couty Sheriff’s Department tracked down the victims and confirmed they were 13 and 14 years old. Both admitted having conversations with Brett Larson via Snapchat.

Bjerknes facing allegations of two counts of Engaging in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with a Child.

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Golden Apple: A Capella Group Six Appeal Hits The Right Notes At Bemidji Middle School

Bemidji Middle School Asst. Principal Arrested On Suspicion Of Child Sex Crimes

Golden Apple: International Students Teach Others Globally Inspired Game

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Callie said

He was a pretty bad principal he was really mean to the kid's.... Read More

Derek said

Jim, that is a ridiculous statement. The report tells what is going on plain and... Read More

Jack said

The last time I checked, LPTV was not considered the authorities. Reporting this... Read More

Lisa said

Sickening and all too common! If authorities waited for a "conviction" to report... Read More

0

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

According to the Morrison County Sheriff Shawn Larsen, at approximately 3:17 a.m. their office received a report of a fire at the Darling Church
Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Recently Added

Fire In Morrison County Believed To Be Intentional

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Minnesota Job Numbers

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

Bemidji Area Schools Releases Statement For BMS Asst. Principal Arrest

Posted on Mar. 24 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.