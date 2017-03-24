Bemidji Middle School Assistant Principal Appears In Court

On Jan. 2017 the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department conducted an investigation and requested all IP addresses and account information associated with Brett Larson’s Facebook account, according to the complaint. The investigation proved that the IP address belonged to Brandon Mark Bjerknes, an assistant principal at Bemidji Middle School.

Authorities sought a search warrant in March 2017 and Bjerknes admitted he created a Facebook account with the profile name Brett Larson. Bjerknes also said he accessed the account from several electronic devices, including his cellphone.

Authorities discovered conversations Bjerknes had on Snapchat with two separate juvenile victims. The conversations with both victims were relating to or describing sexual conduct.

Court documents say Bjerknes knew the victims were under 15 years old. Bjerknes also said the communication took place between Jan. 2017 and March 2017. Investigators with the Beltrami Couty Sheriff’s Department tracked down the victims and confirmed they were 13 and 14 years old. Both admitted having conversations with Brett Larson via Snapchat.

Bjerknes facing allegations of two counts of Engaging in Electronic Communication Relating or Describing Sexual Conduct with a Child.