DONATE

LPTV NEWS
Crosby Mayor Arrested

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty To Theft

Josh Peterson
Mar. 10 2017
Leave a Comment

After being charged in 2015, 61- year- old Thomas Kaplan has pleaded guilty to one count of theft by diverting corporate property.

Kaplan was originally scheduled to go to trail on March 20, but his

guilty plea comes over a year after he was originally charged with embezzling $200,000 from his former employer.

As of May 23 of last year Kaplan pleaded not guilty to the felony charge of theft by swindle.

Kaplan’s former employer, American Garage Door Company originally notified police of the embezzlement in January of 2014. Police were originally notified of the embezzlement in January of 2014.

The criminal complaint says that American Garage Door Company’s internal investigation showed that Kaplan had been diverting customer payments to bank accounts of his own, beginning in 2008.

The complaint continues to say that Kaplan diverted payments by having customers pay a company with initials similar to those of American Garage Door Supply Co.

According to the complaint, Kaplan would then give customers receipts that made it appear as if they had paid American Garage Door.

Sentencing for Kaplan will be held Thursday April 27.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Tilander

Posted on Mar. 10 2017 by

School Transportation Bill Could Help Struggling School Districts

Posted on Mar. 8 2017 by

Community Spotlight: Sleigh Ride Benefits Area Food Shelf

Posted on Mar. 6 2017 by

City Residents Attend 12th Annual Bemidji Day At The Capitol

Posted on Mar. 2 2017 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Gramma Bette said

Hope they don't cut the funding. Think they do good work.... Read More

Parenting Pod said

What a great idea! Thanks for sharing.... Read More

LilaStern said

We would love this kind of theater in Huntington, Long Island.... Read More

Jen Knutson said

Hi how do I get more info on having this done in clay county... Read More

0

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public’s Assistance In Locating Tilander

The Bemidji Police Department continues to seek the public’s assistance in locating 13-year-old Gary Allen Tilander. Gary left the 600 block of
Posted on Mar. 10 2017

Recently Added

Bemidji Police Still Seeking Public's Assistance In Locating Tilander

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

More Ice Rescues On Leech Lake

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

Crosby Mayor Arrested

Posted on Mar. 10 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.