Bemidji Man Charged With Burglary

After allegedly breaking into business and a women’s home, a Bemidji man has now been charged with first-degree burglary.

23- year- old, Trevor Evan Bell has been charged with first-degree burglary and obstruction with force.

The complaint states that shortly after 5:30 am on February 18th, Bemidji police officers responded to Bemidji Bobcat for a potential burglary.

Officers identified Bell laying on the ground underneath a broken window at the business. Bell had blood on his hands and appeared to be intoxicated. The complaint says that Bell attempted to get through a window and get out the same way.

While at the scene officers were advised of a near by burglary at a residence on the on the 2900 block of Irvine Avenue.

The homeowner said she had awoken and found a male sitting in her kitchen. The woman went to get her neighbor who lives upstairs who allegedly escorted the male out of the home whose description matched that of Bell.

According to the complaint, the woman told police the male had entered her home through her daughter’s bedroom window and broke a nightstand. The woman’s daughter was not home at the time of the break in.

Bell is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, February 27.