Bemidji Law Enforcement Investigating Residential Shooting

Mal Meyer
Mar. 14 2017
Law enforcement officials are investigating a shooting inside a Bemidji residence that left three injured.

Bemidji Police officers and Beltrami County Sheriff deputies were called to the Sanford Medical Center on Sunday at 4:16 AM for two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The victims were identified as Bemidji residents Tara Summers, 25, and Devin Thunder, 28. The victims were reluctant to share any information with officers surrounding the incident.

Officers were able to learn that the shooting occurred at a residence in the 2400 block of Ridgeway Avenue. At that location officers discovered a third victim, Kenneth Russ, 31 of West Fargo, who had also suffered a gunshot wound.

None of the wounds were life threatening. A handgun was recovered from the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Devin Thunder was arrested for probation violations. Thunder has a criminal history since 2007, when he was convicted of one felony count of making terroristic threats. He has since been convicted of aiding and abetting motor vehicle theft, drug possession in the fifth degree, paraphernalia possession, giving a peace officer false identification and multiple counts of driving with a revoked license.

Tara Summers was convicted of disorderly conduct, a misdemeanor, in 2016.

