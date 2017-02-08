DONATE

Bemidji Jaycees Announce Changes For Water Carnival

Haydee Clotter
Feb. 7 2017
Big things are coming this way for the Bemidji. The Bemidji Jaycees held a press conference to discuss changes for its 73rd annual Water Carnival. The festival is a six-day event that goes along with the city’s Fourth of July celebration.

“It’s just a tradition for the community,” said Water Carnival Chairman Nicole McKinnon. “We’d like to see everybody come out and bring their families. People seem to look forward to it.”

A new logo was unveiled featuring none other than Paul and Babe and highlighting the location change to Fourth Street. Last year the Water Carnival was held at the Sanford Center but due to construction that changed.

The parade will be shortened by five blocks and will travel from 15th street then south down Beltrami Avenue, turn west on 5th Street, and then travel north on Minnesota.

The carnival will also have an effect on local businesses downtown, but the Bemidji Jaycees are hopeful for a positive impact.

“Bringing the Water Carnival back downtown is an important thing for them during that time,” said McKinnon.

Parking will be a big deal and City Manager Nate Mathews believes the Bemidji Jaycees will work well together with the Bemidji Downtown Alliance to find a solution.

“We’ll be able to work it through ok. We’ve got good communication with the downtown Business Alliance and the city,” said City Manager Nate Mathews. “We’ll be communicating with the Jaycees leadership on the best way to handle the parking this summer.”

While some obstacles need to be figured out this big move will show how the community has evolved.

“It’s a time for us to celebrate our lake. It’s a time to get together in the summer with our visitors and also with the residents of Bemidji to celebrate summer and celebrate our community,” said Mathews.

