Bemidji Fire Department Responds To Two House Fires

Two house fires in Bemidji were quickly extinguished by fire fighters Thursday evening.

The fire department first responded to a home on the 3000 block of North Plantagenet Road SW in the Bemidji Township at 6:36 PM, according to a press release.

Responding crews found the deck and attic on fire. Two fire engines and two water tenders were used to battle the blaze. Fire fighters were on the scene for 3.5 hours.

No injuries were reported. The home sustained moderate damage.

The Bemidji Fire Department was then called to the 800 block of Irvine Ave SW at 8:18 PM.

Reaponding fire fighters found a fire in a bathroom that was quickly contained.

Two fire engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene. Crews were at the residence for 1.5 hours.

The building had minor damages.