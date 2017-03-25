DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Figure Skating Club Celebrates 50 Years With Their Annual Fantasy On Ice Show

LPTV
Mar. 25 2017
Leave a Comment
LPTV
Contact the Author LPTV
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Done@gmail said

Spellcheck... Read More

Bill said

You do realize that the people commenting on this commented on it before that in... Read More

Sidne said

Ummmm lets see here,,, he open up a FAKE Facebook under a fake name of a 13 year... Read More

W said

Pedophelia and sexualization of children in the world, specifically the USA, has... Read More

0

Madden’s Resort Opens Its Driving Range For The Season

Posted on Mar. 25 2017

Recently Added

Madden's Resort Opens Its Driving Range For The Season

Posted on Mar. 25 2017

Brainerd Chamber Of Commerce Holds Annual Everything Expo

Posted on Mar. 25 2017

Missing Teenager Seen Recently In Mahnomen Area

Posted on Mar. 25 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.