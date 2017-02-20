Bemidji Community Food Shelf Welcomes New President

After eight years of service, the Bemidji Community Food Shelf said farewell to its president Bill Beyer and at its annual meeting, the food shelf elected Jim Fretheim as its new president.

Fretheim served as superintendent of the Northwest Conference of Covenant Churches from 2004-2012. The Northwest Conference is an association of one hundred forty-five Covenant congregations in MN, WI and North and South Dakota. He served Covenant churches in Bemidji, MN, Kingsburg, CA, Bloomington, MN and Grand Rapids, MI. He has been involved in a variety of food distribution and outreach ministries through the years. Fretheim retired in 2012.

In a press release the food shelf’s director Mary Mitchell said that Fretheim’s experience in starting up and working with food shelves will be beneficial. “I think that Jim brings an interesting and valuable mix of skills and experience to the food shelf,” said Mitchell.

The leadership change takes place at a critical time for the food shelf with the approach of the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, which is the biggest fundraiser and food drive of the year. The funds raised in March and the partial match from the Greater Minnesota Council of Churches keep the food shelf going through the summer months when donations are low.