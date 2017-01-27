DONATE

Bemidji Businesses Recognized For Growth, Innovation

Mal Meyer
Jan. 26 2017
Companies in Bemidji are being recognized for their innovation and growth in the latest edition of Twin Cities Business Magazine. Business leaders are hopeful that this will help shed the small town image that many people have of the town.

The February edition of Twin Cities Business Magazine is calling the first city on the Mississippi “Bemidji 2.0.” Editor in Chief Dale Kurschner says it’s interesting to find so many businesses owners working towards a common vision.

It’s in this spirit that the magazine devoted a 10 page spread of advertisements, profiles, and stories to the businesses. Bigger draws to the area like the Sanford Center and Paul Bunyan Communications were included, but so were the smaller business success stories such as Choice Therapy.

Mary Eaton says the vibrant economic market is a “one of the best kept secrets in Minnesota.”

But some are hoping others get in on the secret too. David Hengel hopes that people will find the city isn’t just a tourist destination in the summer, but a great place to settle down and start a business year round.

The magazine has hit the news stands and is available online as well. The magazine will also be sent to businesses statewide, reaching over 75,000 people.

Patients Speak Out With The “LOUD Crowd” Speech Therapy Program

As a continuation of the ‘SPEAK OUT!” program, the “LOUD Crowd” allows patients with Parkinson’s Disease to
Posted on Jan. 26 2017

