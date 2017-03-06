DONATE

Beltrami County Crash Injures Five

Clayton Castle
Mar. 6 2017
Five people were injured on Sunday afternoon after a two-car crash in Bemidji, according to a report by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Bryan Ohm, 34, of Watertown, was driving his 2003 Chevrolet Impala westbound on Paul Bunyan Drive when he reportedly ran a red light, colliding with a 2006 Pontiac G6, driven by Tristin Dahl, 17, of Ramsey. Both drivers were transported to Sanford Hospital in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries.

Ohm’s passenger, Lizzie Miller, 34, also of Watertown, and Dahl’s passengers, Chad Dahl, 45, and Tiffany Dahl, 40, both of Ransey, were also transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Airbags were deployed in both cars and all five people were wearing seat belts.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department and the Bemidji Police Department aided in the investigation.

