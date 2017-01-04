DONATE

Beltrami County Commissioners Sworn Into Office

Haydee Clotter
Jan. 3 2017
Newly elected and former members on the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners took their oath of office. Guests watched Tim Sumner, Jim Lucachick and Reed Olson raise their right hand.

Commissioner Tim Sumner will be the chair of the board and serves on several committees including Greater Bemidji and the Association of Minnesota Counties. He’s pleased to be on the board once again.

“I’m excited to kind of set the tone and pace for the Beltrami County Board,” said Beltrami County Commissioner Tim Sumner.

This was the first time this tradition was a part of the oath of office and Sumner expressed his gratitude.

“This will probably be the first time that this has happened here,” said Sumner.

Former Bemidji City Councilmember Reed Olson defeated incumbent Joe Vene in November’s election and says he will bring something different to the table as he begins his role as commissioner.

“I’m kind of in the process of going around to each of the departments and trying to meet with department heads to ask them about what they do, what their department is responsible for, what they think some of their successes are, what some of their challenges are moving forward?” said Beltrami County Commissioner Reed Olson.

As a new member of the board Olson is thrilled for what he can do for Beltrami County.

“What I want to do is help the different departments do the best that they can and then try and figure out areas where we can improve and figure out successes that we can repeat.” said Olson.

