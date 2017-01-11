Baxter Is Ready To Begin Construction On New Retail Stores
It’s been a long time coming but the city of Baxter is ready to begin construction on the national retail companies that are coming to the area.
A few of the retail companies will include T.J Maxx, ULTA Beauty, PetSmart and the latest retailer was confirmed as being Dick’s Sporting Goods. All of them will share a 90,000 square foot building off of Elder Drive in Baxter.
Construction for the project is scheduled to begin as early as the end of the month.
The developments will bring new opportunities to the community.
