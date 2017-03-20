Baxter Extends Offer For City Admin

The Baxter City Council extended an offer for the city administrator position following interviews this past weekend, according to the Brainerd Dispatch.

Bradley Chapulis, community and economic development director for Worthington, Minnesota, has reportedly been offered the position after the three finalists were interviewed on Saturday morning. Following the interviews, each member of council had Chapulis on the top of their list.

Chapulis began his Worthington career in 1998 and was promoted to his current director position in 2003.

Darcy Long, city administrator/zoning administrator for Amery, Wis., and Lisa Sova, clerk-treasurer for Crosby were the other two finalists for the Baxter city administrator position.

Council is expected to begin taking actions on the hire this week.