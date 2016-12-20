DONATE

Crow Wing County Sheriff Identifies Woman Who Died In Home Fire

Mal Meyer
Dec. 20 2016
Updated: December 20th at 2:32 PM

A fatality has been reported after a home burst into flames near Brainerd on Monday night. The Sheriff’s Department has identified Suzette Rhea Scheeler, 60 of Brainerd, as the person who died in the fire.

Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Scheeler died from smoke inhalation as a result of the fire. The state Fire Marshall’s office is still actively investigating this case to determine the cause of the fire.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a structure fire at 8:09 P-M from a neighbor. According to a press release, the fire happened on Brandon Way in Barrows, which is five miles south of Brainerd.

Deputies from the Sheriff’s office and the Brainerd Fire Department responded to the call. One person in the residence, believed to be the sole occupant, was located at the scene.

The Deputy State Fire Marshal is investigating at this time. The victim’s identity is being withheld pending an autopsy by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office.LPTV will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

