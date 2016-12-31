Bar And Grill With Beaver Theme Opens

Located in the heart of Beaver City on 16th Street and Bemidji Avenue a new restaurant is now open. Bunkhouse Bar and Grill had its soft opening a little over two weeks ago and the people are piling in.

“Great place, location for a restaurant and a group bar for BSU students in the area because there’s nothing like it in town,” said Bunkhouse Bar Manager Dan Haugan.

As soon as you walk into the bar you can see the beaver pride throughout. There are of course the green walls and all of the BSU memorabilia that is the decor.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic walking by and I know around campus before we opened people were when are you open, when are you open,” said Haugan.

There are more than 15 burgers available from The Hollywood to the Bunkhouse and 15 different beers on tap.

“I think we’ll have a lot of BSU students in here and if we open at 7:00 a.m. they can stop in grab a quick sandwich and a cup of coffee and keep walking to class,” said Haugan.

“Our majority of our stuff is burgers we do chicken sandwiches, salads and wraps for lunch and dinner,” said Teddy Murray, Bunkhouse kitchen manager.

You don’t have to be a BSU student or alum this place is open to everyone. At Bunkhouse they want to serve more than just burgers and beer like fundraising events for BSU students.

“It’s for the community, you know,” said Murray.

The support from the community shows as Bunkhouse owners have another restaurant, Lazy Jack’s, and the people have followed.

“Great food, awesome service just like Lazy Jack’s I would come back here more definitely, said Trent Berglund, Bunkhouse patron.

“It’s great drinks are good, fresh bread daily burgers were great prices were cheap,” Bunkhouse patron Dustin Mosteller.

Cheers to burgers, beers and the Beavers.