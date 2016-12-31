DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Bar And Grill With Beaver Theme Opens

Haydee Clotter
Dec. 30 2016
Leave a Comment

Located in the heart of Beaver City on 16th Street and Bemidji Avenue a new restaurant is now open. Bunkhouse Bar and Grill had its soft opening a little over two weeks ago and the people are piling in.

“Great place, location for a restaurant and a group bar for BSU students in the area because there’s nothing like it in town,” said Bunkhouse Bar Manager Dan Haugan.

As soon as you walk into the bar you can see the beaver pride throughout. There are of course the green walls and all of the BSU memorabilia that is the decor.

“There’s a lot of foot traffic walking by and I know around campus before we opened people were when are you open, when are you open,” said Haugan.

There are more than 15 burgers available from The Hollywood to the Bunkhouse and 15 different beers on tap.

“I think we’ll have a lot of BSU students in here and if we open at 7:00 a.m. they can stop in grab a quick sandwich and a cup of coffee and keep walking to class,” said Haugan.

“Our majority of our stuff is burgers we do chicken sandwiches, salads and wraps for lunch and dinner,” said Teddy Murray, Bunkhouse kitchen manager.

You don’t have to be a BSU student or alum this place is open to everyone. At Bunkhouse they want to serve more than just burgers and beer like fundraising events for BSU students.

“It’s for the community, you know,” said Murray.

The support from the community shows as Bunkhouse owners have another restaurant, Lazy Jack’s, and the people have followed.

“Great food, awesome service just like Lazy Jack’s I would come back here more definitely, said Trent Berglund, Bunkhouse patron.

“It’s great drinks are good, fresh bread daily burgers were great prices were cheap,” Bunkhouse patron Dustin Mosteller.

Cheers to burgers, beers and the Beavers.

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

Sen. Carrie Ruud’s Take On Committee Assignments

The 2017 committee assignments have been announced for the upcoming legislative session. This is the first time Republicans have occupied both
Posted on Dec. 30 2016

Recently Added

Sen. Carrie Ruud's Take On Committee Assignments

Posted on Dec. 30 2016

Anglers Gear Up For Fishing On New Year's Weekend

Posted on Dec. 30 2016

In Focus: Jewelry From Park Rapids Headed To Pre-Golden Globes Party

Posted on Dec. 30 2016

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2016 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.