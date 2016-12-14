Bagley Couple Gives A New Life To Four Siblings

Your family can grow overnight in the blink of an eye. This married couple adopted three girls and one boy and never questioned it. Josh and Julia are from Bagley and share a love for helping children.

“We couldn’t separate them. Didn’t want to,” said Josh, father.

Erika, Mila, Charisma and Carson have a new home and have adjusted to their family. The girls were living with their parents for almost a year before their little brother, Carson, came along. Carson was born severely addicted to three different drugs but things have changed.

“He toxed in the hospital for four days and we brought him home. I want to say it lasted about four months. So looking at him now he’s full of life,” said Julia, mother.

For those that say the children are lucky to have them, Josh sees it another way.

“Those kids have become a part of my life and have blessed me more than I could ever think about blessing them. You think you’re doing it for the kids but in reality they’re doing it for you.”

Having the conversation about adoption wasn’t difficult. There’s not much of a difference between adopted and biological children because both are centered on love.

“We actually came up with a term for our family belly baby and heart baby. They’re always in my heart but they just did not grow in my belly.”

The family sees its story with a happy ending.