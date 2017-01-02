DONATE

ATV Crash on Icy Conditions

Jan. 2 2017
Itasca, MN – A Blaine man driving his Honda ATV westbound across Highway 38 was struck by another vehicle last Thursday and suffers from serious injuries.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Jeffrey Richards, 50, was struck by Wayne Nelson, 57, of Big Fork, who was heading southbound in a Dodge Caravan. Nelson’s passenger, John Tigner, 54, of Big Fork, was also in the vehicle and suffered from non-life threatening injuries. Nelson had no apparent injuries.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted by Itasca County Sheriff’s Department.

