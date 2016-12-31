DONATE

Anglers Gear Up For Fishing On New Year’s Weekend

Logan Gay
Dec. 30 2016
This New Year’s weekend is looking very promising for anglers on Lake Mille Lacs.

Anglers have reported catching record numbers of fish this year.

Fishermen like Graham Anderson travel all the way from the Cities to get in on the big bite.

And if you are looking for a good spot, experts say to try the mud.

Sen. Carrie Ruud’s Take On Committee Assignments

The 2017 committee assignments have been announced for the upcoming legislative session. This is the first time Republicans have occupied both
Posted on Dec. 30 2016

