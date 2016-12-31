Anglers Gear Up For Fishing On New Year’s Weekend
This New Year’s weekend is looking very promising for anglers on Lake Mille Lacs.
Anglers have reported catching record numbers of fish this year.
Fishermen like Graham Anderson travel all the way from the Cities to get in on the big bite.
And if you are looking for a good spot, experts say to try the mud.
