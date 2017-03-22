DONATE

LPTV NEWS

American Red Cross Needs Blood Donors

Haydee Clotter
Mar. 22 2017
Leave a Comment

After severe winter weather in parts of the country caused the cancellation of about 250 Red Cross blood drives the American Red Cross is issuing a call for type O and negative AB blood donors.

According to the American Red Cross the cancellations led to more than 8,500 uncollected blood donations.

“All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,”said Sue Thesenga, communications manager, North Central Red Cross Blood Services. “We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

Type O negative blood and type AB plasma are the two most in-demand blood products by the hospitals, according to the American Red Cross.

Eligible donors can learn more, find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733- 2767).

 

 

Haydee Clotter
Contact the Author Haydee Clotter
hclotter@lptv.org

Related Posts

UPDATED: Deer River Area Hit by Storm Damage, Fire Hall Sets Up Assistance

Posted on Jul. 6 2016 by

Smoke Alarm Installation Increases Safety in Homes

Posted on Jun. 3 2016 by

Free Smoke Alarm Installation Begins in Bemidji This Week, Advance Sign-ups Encouraged

Posted on Jun. 1 2016 by

Be Ready Bemidji: 2015 Home Fire Campaign

Posted on Apr. 22 2015 by

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Karen Jourdain said

Jeremy Jourdain and Gary Tilander both went missing in Bemidji, and they're both... Read More

Amber said

The bus did not hit the light pole initially. It was going pretty fast and coul... Read More

Agnetta Person said

Thank you for the great coverage for such a worthwhile cause, Project Linus help... Read More

triscog said

Thank you for your awesome coverage of Project Linus make a blanket day. It is n... Read More

0

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

According to the Associated Press, a district judge from Moorhead has lost his legal challenge to a Minnesota law that requires judges to retire
Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Recently Added

Judge Loses Fight In Law On Retirement Requirement

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Sheriff In Jacob Wetterling Case To Retire

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

Crow Wing County Landfill Summer Hours

Posted on Mar. 22 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.