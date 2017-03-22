American Red Cross Needs Blood Donors

After severe winter weather in parts of the country caused the cancellation of about 250 Red Cross blood drives the American Red Cross is issuing a call for type O and negative AB blood donors.

According to the American Red Cross the cancellations led to more than 8,500 uncollected blood donations.

“All blood types are needed to meet the constant need of patients, and there is a significant need now for type O negative and AB donations to help some of the most vulnerable patients,”said Sue Thesenga, communications manager, North Central Red Cross Blood Services. “We ask that you schedule an appointment to roll up a sleeve to help save a life in the coming days.”

Type O negative blood and type AB plasma are the two most in-demand blood products by the hospitals, according to the American Red Cross.

Eligible donors can learn more, find a donation opportunity and schedule an appointment by using the free Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800- RED CROSS (1-800-733- 2767).