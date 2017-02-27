American Masters: Patsy Cline
Tuesday, March 7 at 7pm
Celebrate the life and legacy of the groundbreaking “Crazy” singer who defined modern country music. Narrated by Rosanne Cash, the film features rare performances and new interviews with LeAnn Rimes, Kacey Musgraves, Reba McEntire, Beverly D’Angelo, Wanda Jackson, and others.
