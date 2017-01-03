American Experience: Command and Control
Tuesday, January 10 at 8pm
The long-hidden story of a deadly 1980 accident at a Titan II missile complex in Damascus, Arkansas, “Command and Control” exposes the terrifying truth about the management of America’s nuclear arsenal and shows what can happen when weapons built to protect us threaten to destroy us. Featuring the minute-by-minute accounts of those who were on the scene, the film reveals the unlikely chain of events that caused the accident and the feverish efforts to prevent the explosion of a ballistic missile carrying the most powerful nuclear warhead ever built by the United States.
