Air Search Resumes For Missing Teen

An air search for a missing 13-year-old boy resumed today in northern Minnesota.

Gary Allen Tillander has not been seen since he walked out of a shelter for juveniles in Bemidji around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Authorities searched the area of Highway 71 near Blackduck by air on February 28th. Law enforcement in the International Falls and Koochiching County area continued the air search today.

Residents between Tenstrike and International Falls are requested to check all campers, outbuildings or other structures. If anything is located that may assist law enforcement locate Tilander you should call the Bemidji Police Department at 218-333-9111 or dial 911.

Tilander is described as 6’01”, 160 pounds with sandy blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black Flight Jordan Jumpman hoodie, red ball cap and light grey sweatpants. Gary is wearing black high-top Nike shoes. Detectives have received information regarding numerous sightings of Tilander along Highway 71 near Blackduck.