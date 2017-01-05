DONATE

After Snowfall, Bemidji Ordinance Requires Residents To Clear Sidewalks

Josh Peterson
Jan. 4 2017
When it’s January in Minnesota, certain things come to mind, the cold, the snow, and the shoveling. Bemidji city ordinance requires that property owners clear their sidewalk space in front of their property after the end of a snowfall event within 24 hours.

While some residents are happy to comply with the ordinance, others have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after shoveling their sidewalk only to have a plow go by and create another shoveling job for residents.

If the city of Bemidji receives a complaint about an non shoveled walkway, a notice will be issued to the property owner, if the sidewalk is not cleared after the notice, a fine could be issued and the property owner will be billed for the removal of the snow.

Reminders:

Shovel the sidewalks on all sides of your property, the full width of the sidewalk and down to the bare pavement.

Remove all ice from sidewalks. After the sidewalk is clear, sprinkling a little sand can help prevent slipping on frosty sidewalks.

Pile snow onto your yard and boulevard. It is against the law to shovel snow into streets and alleys.

If you have corner property, clear curb cuts at corners and crosswalks to the street gutter.

Avoid a citation:

If the City of Bemidji receives a complaint or discovers that a sidewalk is not properly clear, an inspector will issue a notice and give the property owners a chance to clear it.

If the sidewalk has not been cleared upon re-inspection, the property owner may be issued a citation with a fine.

Crews will remove the snow and ice from the sidewalk. Property owners will be billed for this service, and any unpaid bills will be added to the owner’s property tax.

Leech Lake Bands Together To Discuss New Oil Pipeline

A thorough evaluation of the proposed Line Three replacement project is underway. In the coming months, area Native American tribal bands will
Posted on Jan. 4 2017

