Adult Male Found Deceased in Motley Fire

Taylor Archer
Jan. 16 2017
Motley, MN – A deceased adult male was found inside a Motley house lost to a fire.

At 6:42 a.m. Friday, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a house fire in rural Motley. When responders arrived they found the trailer house fully engulfed in flames. An adult male was found deceased inside the residence, his name is being withheld while his family members are notified.

The cause of the house fire still remains under investigation. Motley Fire and Rescue, Staples Fire and Staples Ambulance were on scene.

