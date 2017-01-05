DONATE

LPTV NEWS

A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile

Logan Gay
Jan. 5 2017
Leave a Comment

 

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A new judge has been assigned to the case of the Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Philando Castile.

Ramsey County District Court Judge William Leary will preside over the manslaughter trial of St. Anthony police Officer Jeronimo Yanez. The Star Tribune reports Leary is head of the court’s civil division.

Castile, who was black, was killed July 6 during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb. The shooting’s aftermath was streamed live on Facebook by Castile’s girlfriend. Prosecutors have said Castile was shot after telling Yanez he was armed and had a permit to carry.

Yanez, who is Latino, claims in court documents that Castile didn’t say he had a permit.

Judge Edward Wilson was initially assigned to Yanez’s case but removed by defense attorneys last month.

 

Logan Gay
Contact the Author Logan Gay
news@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Beth Erickson said

I knew Josh before he met Julia. He's always been full of life and energy and wi... Read More

Rick said

Very informative... Read More

Dennis Weimann said

Thanks E.K. We're glad you enjoyed the story.... Read More

E. K. Rothermel said

I really enjoyed your interview with Sue Harmon. What a gift she is to quilter... Read More

0

NURSING HOME ASSAULT

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — Police in central Minnesota recently turned to the public for help in tracking down a former nursing home employee
Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Recently Added

NURSING HOME ASSAULT

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

Republicans Unveil 2017 Health Care Emergency Aid and Access Act

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

United Way Of Bemidji Area Seeks Applications For Local Non-Profit Human Service Agencies

Posted on Jan. 5 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.