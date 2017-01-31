DONATE

27th Annual Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Held

Taylor Archer
Jan. 30 2017
The 27th annual event proved to be another successful season as thousands of anglers came out to participate in the competition. Les Laidlaw, Mankato, came in first place with a northern pike weighing 5.54 pounds. He’s come to the event for six years and this was the first time he’s caught a fish.

