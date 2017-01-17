DONATE

LPTV NEWS

2016-2017 – BSU Hockey Player Profiles – Dan Billett

Jan. 17 2017
Leave a Comment

Dan Billett

Posted by Tom Wild
twild@lptv.org

Tell us what you think.

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Stan Brothers said

Very interesting art! Love the colors, shapes, stories...... Read More

Kevin said

Looks a lot like an Iridium flare to me.... Read More

Steph said

Do a google or yahoo search and you will find out how many other sightings there... Read More

Irma said

Great song, Jennifer!!!... Read More

0

Senator Al Franken Calls For Further Investigation Of Trump Administration Nominee

Minnesota Senator Al Franken said that allegations that Congressman Tom Price participated in ‘questionable’ stock trading while in
Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Recently Added

2016-2017 – BSU Hockey Player Profiles – Tommy Muck

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Senator Al Franken Calls For Further Investigation Of Trump Administration Nominee

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

Ruling: Criminals Can Be Required To Unlock Cellphones During Investigations

Posted on Jan. 17 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.