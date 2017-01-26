132 Teachers Up For Minnesota Teacher of the Year
Teachers from Roseau, Pierz, and Brainerd are all in the running for the 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year which will be chosen from a field of 132 candidates. These candidates have accepted their nominations and completed the required materials to become eligible for the honor.
This year’s program will name the 53rd Minnesota Teacher of the Year, celebrating the tradition of excellence in teaching in Minnesota. Candidates include pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade and Adult Basic Education teachers, from public or private schools. Teachers from the Lakeland viewing area include: Karla Johson from Brainerd, Jessica Rochelau from Pierz, and Brenda Dahl from Roseau.
The 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year will be announced Sunday, May 7, at the Radisson Blu Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn. Over the coming weeks, a 25-member panel of community leaders will name a group of semifinalists and finalists.
Organized and underwritten by Education Minnesota, the Minnesota Teacher of the Year program receives support from Education Minnesota ESI, Educators Lifetime Solutions, EFS Advisors, Harvard Club of Minnesota Foundation, McDonald’s Restaurants of Minnesota, Radisson Blu Mall of America, SMART Technologies and United Educators Credit Union.
The candidates for 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year, listed by their school districts, are:
Margo Wayne, Albert Lea
Stephanie Hallman, Alden-Conger
Dan Bordwell, Anoka-Hennepin
Marsha Wilson, Austin
Anna Gross, Barnesville
Shauna Heggum, Battle Lake
Alex Jurek, Becker
Lynn Adams, Big Lake
Daniel Haley, Big Lake
Jeffrey Boyle, Blessed Trinity Catholic School, Richfield
Ryan Meyering, Bloomington
Bryan Johnson, Braham
Lori Lemieux, Braham
Karla Johnson, Brainerd
John Glas, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Marie Hansen, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
David Taylor, Burnsville-Eagan-Savage
Stacy Kelzer, Cambridge-Isanti
Andrea Krueger, Centennial
Michele McClellan, Centennial
Alison Humpal, Columbia Heights
Charlene Warne, Delano
Annette Petersmeyer, Duluth
Sheila Shusterich, Duluth
Angela Taylor, Eden Prairie
Erin Webster, Eden Prairie
Ben Kirkwold, Elk River Sue Yankowiak, Elk River
Pam Brolsma, Fairmont
Heidi Barlage, Farmington
Eric Mickelson, Goodridge
Tom Brenny, Hastings
Renee Drewicke, Herman-Norcross
Jeanne Bymark, Hibbing
Jennifer Anderson, Hutchinson
Lori Gustafson, Inver Grove Heights
Jennifer Honek, Isle
Claudia Roesler, Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton
Sandy Skon, Kaleidoscope Charter School, Otsego
Liz Harwood, Kasson-Mantorville
Heidi Haugen, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Laura McAnally, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Maria Amundson, Lake Park-Audubon
Kelly Hillier, Lakeville
Mary Zilge, Lakeville
Helen Lester, Lester Prairie
Stephanie Laabs, Le Sueur-Henderson
Anastasia Eldredge, Mahtomedi
Toni Hames, Mankato
Katie Melgaard, Marshall County Central
Hinda Abdi, Minneapolis
Alex Berry, Minneapolis
Greta Callahan, Minneapolis
Adrian Davis, Minneapolis
Sigrid Espe, Minneapolis
Jonathon Pierpont, Minneapolis
Ken Shain, Minneapolis
Kris Thornwall, Minneapolis
LaCrissha Walton, Minneapolis
Heather Anderson, Minneota
Sarah Stassen, Minneota
Alison Alowonle, Minnetonka
Angela Jelinek, Moorhead
Tammy Ressler, Moorhead
Erin Gillespie, Morris
Heidi Shah, Mounds View
Taylor Toellner, Mounds View
Stephanee Goeken, North St. Paul-Maplewood-Oakdale
Scott Pierce, Northeast Metro 916
Sarah Swan McDonald, Northfield
Breanna Blad, Osseo
Dennis Loeks, Osseo
Scott Noet, Owatonna
Jessica Rocheleau, Pierz
Debra Sauke, Plainview-Elgin-Millville
Kristen Kilpo, Proctor
Neil Lahammer, Red Wing
Sheena Tisland, Red Wing
Steve Hemming, Richfield
Teresa Stadem, Richfield
Sue Lundquist, Robbinsdale
Janice Frerks, Rochester
Brenda Dahl, Roseau
Brian Fendrich, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan
Charity Przepiora, Roseville
Kristie Sullivan, Rothsay
Eric Telander, Rush City
Karrie Fredrickson, Sartell-St. Stephen
Cory Zimpel, Sauk Rapids-Rice
Rachel Beran, Shakopee
Wade Laughlin, Shakopee
Krissy Purington, Shakopee
Susanne Springer, Shakopee
Amanda Pearson, Sibley East
Lauren Hughes (Brannen), Spring Lake Park
Doug Potthoff, Spring Lake Park
Glenn Morehouse Olson, St. Francis
Alicia Ekegren, St. Paul
Soraya Folley, St. Paul
John Horton, St. Paul
Michael Houston, St. Paul
Holly Johnston, St. Paul
Ian Keith, St. Paul
Bonnie Laabs, St. Paul
Jody Rohweller-Kocur, St. Paul
Staretta Taylor-Cooper, St. Paul
Mark Westpfahl, St. Paul
Carole Whitney, St. Paul
Ong Xiong, St. Paul
Eileen Zachman, St. Paul
Patrick Wiggin, St. Paul Preparatory School, St. Paul
Nicholas Johnson, Stewartville
Erin Nickleby, Stillwater
Katy Pupungatoa, Stillwater
Tate Schoeberlein, Stillwater
Andrew Weaver, Stillwater
Elizabeth Neilson, Twin Cities Academy, St. Paul
Kelly Foertsch, Underwood
Angela Hartman, Underwood
T.J. Pelanek, Underwood
Leslie Kurtz, Waconia
John Pohland, Waconia
Cindy Shook, Waconia
David Oraskovich, Waseca
James Autio, West St. Paul/Mendota Heights/Eagan
Corey Bulman, Westonka
Lori Knauf, Westonka
Cynthia Loewen, Westonka
Jean Ann Thayer, Westonka
Kelley Berger, Wheaton
Philip Wacker, White Bear Lake
Linda Pfeilsticker, Winona
