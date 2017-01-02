$10,000 in Damages at Garrison Concourse

Garrison, MN – A truck allegedly went off Highway 69 and crashed into Christmas decorations at the Garrison Concourse Friday night, where the famous Walleye statue sits overlooking Mille Lacs Lake.

After hitting the decorations, the truck then went back on to the highway. The sheriff’s office is looking for a Ford truck with heavy damage to its front passenger side and bumper that hit the decorations.

The decorations that were damaged were LED lights and a large train held into the ground. The Garrison Commerce Club owns the decorations.

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the sheriff’s office at 218-829-4749.